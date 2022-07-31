RS Chairman not for showing unruly scenes on Sansad TV

He also said that the people may see for themselves the reality in the legislatures to make their own assessment

Rajya Sabha has recorded only 21% productivity since the monsoon session commenced on July 18, an official said on Sunday.

The productivity fell down to 16% in the second week, compared to 26% in the first week.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, who inaugurated a two-day orientation programme for newly elected members on July 30 said, that members rushing into the Well of the House and showing placards is not graceful to parliamentary democracy.

Mr. Naidu said there were two opinions on showing the same to the people through live telecast on Sansad TV, said an official. “One being that such scenes may not be telecast while the other being that the people may see for themselves the reality in the legislatures to make their own assessment. Mr. Naidu said he was in view of not showing unruly scenes,” the official said.

Mr. Naidu asserted that effective functioning of the Parliament is the collective responsibility of the Government and the Opposition.

He also advised the members to be regular in attending the Parliament and watch keenly the way senior parliamentarians articulate themselves, and put their views in a very organized manner.

He stressed that adversarial politics should not be allowed to adversely affect the functioning of the Parliament and State Legislatures, and differences should be resolved through debate and discussions by cultivating the ability to understand the other’s point of view and not necessarily agree with it.

The two days Orientation programme began with a welcome address by Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Mr. Harivansh.