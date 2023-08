Parliament Monsoon Session August 3 live updates | INDIA leaders to meet in office of Leader of Opposition Rajya Sabha

The Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023, The Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023, The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023 are on the Lok Sabha’s agenda for today

August 03, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:30 am IST

The Rajya Sabha passed three Bills on Wednesday unopposed after Opposition members walked out protesting the denial of an adjournment motion over the violence in Manipur. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, The Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, and The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill were passed.

Upset with repeated disruptions over the Manipur issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not attend the proceedings of the House on Wednesday to convey his displeasure to the members. As the Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after it was convened for the post-lunch session, the House could not take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for passage.

The 12th session of the 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The government has lined up 31 bills, including draft legislation on personal data protection, for the session which concludes on August 11.

