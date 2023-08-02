Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla skips proceedings to convey displeasure over disruptions

August 02, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Upset with repeated disruptions over the Manipur issue, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 2 did not attend the proceedings of the House to convey his displeasure to the members.

Sources close to Mr. Birla told The Hindu that the Speaker had conveyed his displeasure to the floor leaders of Opposition parties as well as government managers that he would not attend the proceedings until the members behaved to uphold the dignity of the House.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Supriya Sule, called on the Speaker.

As the Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after it was convened for the post-lunch session, the House could not take up the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for passage.

It is not clear if the Bill will be taken up on Thursday but the Opposition is prepared to debate it on the floor of the House.

The Bill seeks to replace the ordinance which gives the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi the final say on the transfer and posting of officials of the Delhi Government, and effectively negates a May 11 Supreme Court order that had given the power to the Delhi Government, currently led by Arvind Kejriwal.

While the BJP has issued a three-line whip to its party members to be present, the Congress has not done so. However, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was scheduled to speak on behalf of his party to oppose the Bill.

Sources told The Hindu that the Bill may have been pushed by a day because Home Minister Amit Shah may have been caught up, but Mr. Shah was present in Parliament and left only after both the Houses were adjourned for the day.

As the House assembled at 11 a.m. in the morning, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) member P.V. Midhun Reddy, who was in the Chair, made efforts to begin the Question Hour amid loud protests by the Opposition over the Manipur violence issue.

Opposition members were demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in the strife-torn State, prompting Mr. Reddy to adjourn the House till 2 p.m.

When the House reassembled, the Opposition members resumed their protests and trooped into the Well of the House, raising slogans and showing placards.

The BJP’s Kirit Solanki, who was presiding over the proceedings, asked Opposition members to maintain decorum, and began with the laying of papers. However, as the Opposition did not pay any heed, he adjourned the House for the day.