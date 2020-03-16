Parliament proceedings live | Venkaiah Naidu wants govt. to waive cancellation charges on air, train tickets

A view of the Parliament building in New Delhi on July 15, 2019.

A view of the Parliament building in New Delhi on July 15, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Monday.

Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:

Appropriation Bill, 2020

The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2020

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks the government to consider waiver of ticket cancellation charges by railway and airlines in view of coronavirus, after a Member raises the issue.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins. The first question is on registered unemployed persons.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 11:20:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/parliament-live-march-16-2020/article31080395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY