Parliament proceedings live | Venkaiah Naidu wants govt. to waive cancellation charges on air, train tickets

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Monday.

Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:

Appropriation Bill, 2020

The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2020

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks the government to consider waiver of ticket cancellation charges by railway and airlines in view of coronavirus, after a Member raises the issue.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins. The first question is on registered unemployed persons.