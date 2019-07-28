Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire on July 28, resorting to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The cross-border firing by Pakistan has ended a five-day lull in the border skirmishes between India and Pakistan Armies.

“At about 1700 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district,” Jammu-based Public Relations Officer of the Army Lt. Col. Devender Anand said. He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to silence Pakistani guns and so far there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistan firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.