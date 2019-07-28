National

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

more-in

The cross-border firing by Pakistan has ended a five-day lull in the border skirmishes between India and Pakistan Armies.

Pakistan troops violated the ceasefire on July 28, resorting to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

The cross-border firing by Pakistan has ended a five-day lull in the border skirmishes between India and Pakistan Armies.

“At about 1700 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district,” Jammu-based Public Relations Officer of the Army Lt. Col. Devender Anand said. He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to silence Pakistani guns and so far there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistan firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
India-Pakistan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 28, 2019 8:04:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-violates-ceasefire-along-loc-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-poonch/article28738563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY