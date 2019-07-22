Soldier killed after Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor Sector

A soldier was killed in fresh ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in the Akhnoor Sector of Jammu on Monday.

An official said Rifleman A.S. Pathan of 18 JAK Rifles was killed in the Pakistan Army’s firing.

“Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling and small arms firing on the Indian posts in Keri Battal of the Akhnoor sector in the afternoon,” the official said.

The injured soldier died of his injuries on the way to hospital.

India retaliates

Earlier in the day, the Army said Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with firing from small arms and shelling from mortars along the Line of Control in Rajouri’s Sunderbani Sector. “Indian Army retaliated befittingly,” the Army said.

In a separate operation, security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu’s Mandhaan forest, located in the Gandoh area of Doda district.

Arms and ammunition from the hideout included 11 AK rifle magazines, four wireless sets, 581 AK47 bullets, eight rounds of rocket-propelled grenades, five SLR magazines, one pistol magazine, one under barrel grenade launcher and one Chinese pistol.