Over four crore workers registered on e-Shram portal in under two months

Minister of State for Labour Employment Rameswar Teli gives the e-Shram Card to a beneficiary at a function, in Guwahati, September 22, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

Over four crore unorganised sector workers had been registered on the e-Shram portal in under two months of its launch, Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on October 17.

Marking the milestone, Mr. Yadav said in a tweet that once registered on the portal, the unorganised workers would be able to access the benefits of various welfare schemes easily.

The portal was launched on August 26 with the aim of creating a national database of unorganised workers. As on October 17 morning, the portal (eshram.gov.in), showed 4.15 crore registrations.


