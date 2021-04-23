Maharashtra hospital fire National

Thirteen COVID-19 patients die in hospital fire in Maharashtra

The fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital at Virar in Palghar district, early Friday, April 23, 2021.   | Photo Credit: ANI/Twitter

Thirteen COVID-19 patients died in a hospital fire at Virar in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday, police said.

Also Read
Medical oxygen leaks from a storage unit at Zakir Hussain Municipal Hospital in Nashik on April 21, 2021. The leak interrupted oxygen supply leading to the death of several COVID-19 patients.

24 COVID-19 patients in Nashik die without oxygen as gas leaks

 

The fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital around 3 am, they said.

District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that the fire was preceded by an explosion in the AC unit of the intensive care unit.

There were 16 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital, he said.

Firefighters from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation put out the fire within an hour, Kadam said.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 23, 2021 8:07:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/over-dozen-covid-19-patients-die-in-fire-at-hospital-in-palghar-district-of-maharashtra/article34389995.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY