Over 60 products from across India earn GI tags

March 31, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Over 60 products from across India, including the famous Banaras Thandai, have been given the Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This is the first time such a large number of GI tags have been given at a go, a senior official from the Geographical Indications registry said. He also said that more States were coming forward and filing applications to get a GI tag for some of their traditional and historic products.

Six traditional crafts from Assam — Asharikandi terracotta craft, Pani Meteka craft, Sarthebari metal craft, Jaapi (bamboo headgear of rural Assam), Mishing handloom products, and the Bihu dhol — have bagged the GI tag.

Thirteen other products from Assam have been given tags, including the Bodo Dokhona, the traditional attire of Bodo women; and Bodo Eri silk, referred to as the fabric of peace or ahimsa (non-violence), which comes from the silkworm Samia ricini that feeds mostly on the leaves of the castor plant (Ricinus communis), and cassava. Bodo Jwmgra (a traditional scarf), Bodo Gamsa (traditional dress of Bodo men), Bodo Thorkha (a musical instrument), and Bodo Sifung (a long flute) are also on the list.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, said it was a big win for Assam’s heritage in a post on social media platform X. “Six prestigious GI Tags have been granted to traditional crafts with support from NABARD, RO Guwahati, and facilitated by Padma Shri Dr. Rajani Kant, GI Expert. This includes iconic items like Assam Bihu Dhol, Japi, Sarthebari Metal Craft, and more. These products, deeply rooted in history, support nearly one lakh people directly,” he posted.

The famous Banaras Thandai, a drink made by blending milk with a nutritious mix of nuts, seeds and spices, also got the tag. Details in the GI filing mentioned that on any given evening, in the heart of the city, in areas such as Gaudaulia Chowk, Lahurabir, and the old lane of Pakka Mahal, traditional Banaras Thandai shops attract large crowds. The drink was first introduced many centuries ago as an offering to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath deity on the occasion of Mahashivaratri, Rangbhari Ekadasi, and Holi. The Banaras Tabla, Banaras Shehnai, Banaras Lal Bharwamirch and Banaras Lal Peda are among the products that walked away with GI tags in this region.

The Tripura region secured two tags — one for the Pachra-Rignai, which is a traditional dress worn on special occasions, and the other for the Matabari Peda, a sweet preparation. Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha also took to X to laud the self-help groups for putting the State on the global map.

‘Meghalaya Garo Textile’ weaving, which is linked to socio-cultural and religious rituals, and the ‘Meghalaya Lyrnai Pottery’ and ‘Meghalaya Chubitchi’, have also secured GI tags.

The Geographical Indication is awarded to products that have a specific geographical origin, and that have characteristics related to a particular location. Till date, around 635 products in India have been given the GI tag. The first GI tag in the country was given two decades ago to the famous Darjeeling tea.