Watch | What are the benefits of GI tags and how are they awarded?

A geographical indication or GI is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Geographical Indications are part of the intellectual property rights that comes under the Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property.

In India, Geographical Indications registration is administered by the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act of 1999. Geographical indications are typically used for agricultural products, foodstuffs, wine and spirit drinks, handicrafts, and industrial products.