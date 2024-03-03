GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lac bangles from Hyderabad secure GI tag

The GI tag gives the identity as provenance and gives the lac bangles an edge over similar products manufactured in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. 

March 03, 2024 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Serish Nanisetti
Serish Nanisetti
Lac bangles of Hyderabad get the GI tag.

Lac bangles of Hyderabad get the GI tag. | Photo Credit: Serish Nanisetti

The lac bangles of Hyderabad have been registered with the Registrar of Geographical Indications, Chennai on Saturday. This is the second GI tag for a Hyderabad product after haleem. 

“This is a good development and it will boost our industry. Currently 4,000-odd families live on this as a source of income. Now that will expand due to the label of identity,” said Mohammed Hissamuddin, whose family is in the bangles business for decades. 

There was an air of anticipation and happiness in the Laad Bazaar area as the businesses and households involved in lac bangle industry can now charge a premium for their product. The GI tag gives the identity as provenance and gives the lac bangles an edge over similar products manufactured in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. 

“The households will have a register themselves as authorised user and that will give them the uniqueness,” said Subhajit Saha, GI agent and Head Legal& IPR Resolute group who steered the application no 917 of Creascent HandicraftArtisans Welfare Association. The application was filed in June 2022.

“With the GI tag comes immense responsibility on the part of the artisans to maintain the quality of the bangles.  It will spur up demand as the GI tag is a good USP for good sales,” said Mr Saha.  

