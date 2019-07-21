Work on DMIC’s Rajasthan portions to be fast-tracked

Work on the portions of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) falling in Rajasthan will be expedited with the establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) subsidiary company. The compensation for land acquisition for the project will be paid to farmers in two villages of Alwar district in the camps to be organised next month.

State Industries Minister Parsadi Lal said here on Saturday that the project would facilitate development of new industrial areas in the State. Among the five nodes proposed in Rajasthan, the work on Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana Investment Region and Jodhpur-Pali Marwar Industrial Area will be completed in the first phase.

Mr. Lal said a compensation of ₹42 crore would be paid to farmers in Lamajpur and Virod villages of Alwar district’s Mundawar tehsil.