Other States

Work on DMIC’s Rajasthan portions to be fast-tracked

more-in

State sets up special purpose vehicle

Work on the portions of the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) falling in Rajasthan will be expedited with the establishment of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) subsidiary company. The compensation for land acquisition for the project will be paid to farmers in two villages of Alwar district in the camps to be organised next month.

State Industries Minister Parsadi Lal said here on Saturday that the project would facilitate development of new industrial areas in the State. Among the five nodes proposed in Rajasthan, the work on Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana Investment Region and Jodhpur-Pali Marwar Industrial Area will be completed in the first phase.

Mr. Lal said a compensation of ₹42 crore would be paid to farmers in Lamajpur and Virod villages of Alwar district’s Mundawar tehsil.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2019 9:57:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/work-on-dmics-rajasthan-portions-to-be-fast-tracked/article28623088.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY