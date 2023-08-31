HamberMenu
Woman officer accused of assaulting domestic help ‘closed’ to Assam police headquarters

In police parlance, closed or reserve closed is used to refer to an officer put on administrative leave while an investigation is underway

August 31, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

A woman officer accused of torturing her domestic help has been ‘closed’ to the Assam police headquarters with immediate effect, the State’s police chief said Wednesday.

Subhalakshmi Dutta, the Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) in eastern Assam’s Charaideo district had allegedly assaulted Anima Praja at her residence in the adjoining Sivasagar district’s Nazira. The incident on August 26 came to light after the latter filed a first information report against the officer at the local police station.

The Assam police’s Border wing is tasked with detecting foreigners staying illegally in the State and referring them to the Foreigners’ Tribunals for judging their citizenship status.

“Reference Nazira incident of assault of housemaid – Smt Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo is closed to @assampolice Hq with immediate effect in the interest of fair investigation. Further action would be taken on receipt of Departmental enquiry being carried out by IGP NER (North Eastern Range),” Director-General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said on X, formerly Twitter.

In police parlance, closed or reserve closed is used to refer to a police officer put on administrative leave while an investigation is underway. The reasons for doing this include allegations of misconduct or criminal activity.

According to the victim’s complaint, the police officer had poured hot water on her body and locked her in a bathroom.

