Woman fed poison for defying talaq

A woman was allegedly forced to consume poison for defying triple talaq in Odisha’s Balasore district.

The victim, identified as Khusboo, was admitted to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital while the police began an investigation into the incident.

In a complaint filed with the Kamarda Police Station, Phul Bibi, mother of the woman, said, “My son-in-law Seikh Rehamat had pronounced triple talaq through phone a week ago. But my daughter continued to live in her in-laws’ house with her one-year-old daughter,” adding that her daughter was tortured as her in-laws were demanding dowry.

No arrest has been made so far as all the accused are absconding.