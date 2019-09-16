Other States

Windfall for Odisha tribals if single-use plastic is banned

Women making plates from leaves in an Odisha village.

Women making plates from leaves in an Odisha village.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

5 million in the State involved in plate-making from leaves

As the focus is likely to shift to alternative products from single-use plastic that India plans to ban, millions of people, especially tribals residing in Odisha’s forest-rich regions, expect an upturn in their income.

Close to five million people in Odisha are currently involved in plate-making using both hand and machine stitching methods. They depend on two major leaves of forest species – sal and siali – for their earnings.

“Odisha’s leaf plate and cup market is worth ₹1,500 crore. While 2.5 million people mostly tribals are sal leaf pluckers, 1.5 million are siali leaf pluckers. Around one million are connected with other leaves,” said Chittaranjan Pani, a leading expert on non-timber forest product trade.

As soon as plastic products are banned, the focus will shift to degradable materials and leaf plates and cups are one of the obvious choices. In 22 of the 30 districts of Odisha, inhabitants of forest-fringe villages are traditionally involved in leaf-plate making.

In some districts, tribal women have already formed federations to get a better deal in the trade.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
plastics
plastic pollution
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 16, 2019 4:16:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/windfall-for-odisha-tribals-if-single-use-plastic-is-banned/article29428622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY