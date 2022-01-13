Will announce CM candidate for Punjab next week: AAP

Kejriwal begins door-to-door campaign, listens to people’s problems

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election would be announced next week.

He was speaking to journalists here, ahead of the start of his door-to-door campaign for the election in Punjab’s Kharar constituency. Mr. Kejriwal had earlier stated that a member of Sikh community would be the party’s Chief Minister face in Punjab.

Mr. Kejriwal, along with the party’s Punjab convener Bhagwant Mann and its candidate from Kharar Anmol Gagan Mann, went door to door, listened to people’s problems, and informed them of the party’s plans for Punjab.

During the campaign, Mr. Kejriwal distributed pamphlets on the party’s plans and promises, urging people to vote for AAP to restore peace and prosperity in Punjab, and to establish harmony and brotherhood in the State.

“Our legislators and Ministers are from normal families. As a result, they have a complete understanding and knowledge of the common people’s sufferings and pains. After we assume power in Punjab, all facilities available to the so-called important people —‘MLAs, MPs, Ministers, Chief Ministers’ —will be made available to the general public as well,” he said.

EC notice

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India issued a notice to the AAP for allegedly violating the model code of conduct as its leaders and workers approached people in groups of more than five for door-to-door campaigning on Wednesday.

The poll panel issued the notice shortly after the Mr. Arvind Kejriwal launched the door-to-door campaigning from the Kharar Assembly segment.

The ECI on January 8 had banned public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in the five poll-bound States, citing the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, and issued stringent safety guidelines.