West Bengal Governor to visit violence-torn Sandeshkhali

February 11, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Sunday cut short his Kerala trip and is likely to visit the violence-torn Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas on Monday.

The Governor has also called for a comprehensive report from the State government on the incidence of violence, and held discussions with top brass of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), a Raj Bhavan official said. “The Governor has been repeatedly stressing that he will continue his fight against violence and corruption in West Bengal,” the source added.

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Suvendu Adhikari, and other BJP legislators, have demanded that the Governor should visit Sandeshkhali block in North 24 Parganas, and threatened to protest if Mr. Bose does not do so.

Violence was reported in the area on February 8 and 9, when villagers allegedly attacked the properties of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders. In an attempt to quell public anger, the TMC suspended its local leader Uttam Sardar.

Mr. Uttam Sardar was arrested late on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Police arrested former Sandeshkhali MLA Nirapada Sardar of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M). The arrest triggered waves of protest by the Left Front leadership. CPI(M) supporters held protests outside the Bansdoni Police Station in Kolkata, where Mr. Nirapada Sardar was detained.

“We strongly protest the detention of agricultural workers’ leader Nirapada Sardar and demand the arrest of those accused of perpetrating atrocities on villagers,” Left Front chairman Biman Bose said in a statement. CPI(M) State Secretary Md. Salim demanded Mr. Nirapada Sardar’s unconditional release.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in Sandeshkhali under Section 144 of the Cr.P.C, and Internet services have been suspended.

Sandeshkhali block, which falls in Sundarbans area of State, about 100 km from Kolkata, made headlines after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob on January 5 when they were to conduct raids at the premises of the TMC’s Shahjahan Sheikh in connection with an alleged ration distribution scam. Mr. Sheikh remains absconding since them.

The public’s anger has been directed at Mr. Shahjahan Sheikh, and his aides Shiboprasad Hazra and Mr. Uttam Sardar. There has been large deployment of police in Sandeshkhali, and 14 persons have been taken into custody in connection with the violence.

Mr. Adhikari has alleged that human rights have been violated by the TMC leadership in the villages of Sandeshkhali.