West Bengal Governor targets police over NIA arrests, calls approach to law and order ‘ostrich stance’

Taking note of the arrests of alleged Al-Qaeda operatives by NIA in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday targeted the Director General of Police, saying “his ostrich stance” is "far from reality" and "cause of worry".
“How far distanced is DGP @WBPolice from reality is cause of worry. His ‘Ostrich Stance’ is very disturbing. Appreciate (the) role of policemen in general-they r (are) working in difficult situations. Problem is with those at helm who r ( are) unmindful of conduct and r ( are) politically guided.,” Mr. Dhankar tweeted.
The Governor said that the State's Director General of Police responded to him on the development by saying, “West Bengal police firmly adheres to the path laid down by law. There is no discrimination for or against anyone in an extra legal sense”.
Mr. Dhankhar also added that “State has become home to illegal bomb making that has potential to unsettle democracy”. “Police @ MamataOfficial busy in carrying out political errands and taking on opposition. Those at helm @ WBpolice cannot escape their accountability for this alarming decline in law and order,” he said.
The NIA on Saturday said it has arrested nine people for having links to Pakistan sponsored Al- Qaeda module from West Bengal and Kerala.
