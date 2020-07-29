West Bengal Governor takes exception to CM’s remarks

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that he took strong exceptions to the remarks made by her during a video conference meeting with the Prime Minister.
“There are some who do non-coperation despite holding constitutional posts and keep harassing the State. It should not happen,” Ms. Banerjee said at a virtual meeting with the Prime Minister on Monday during the inauguration of a state-of-the-art COVID-19 testing facility in Kolkata, Mumbai and Noida.
While the Chief Minister did not elaborate or refer to any persons, her remarks implied that she was referring to the Governor with whom her differences have come out in open.
“I am stunned and shocked, as are many at your observations yesterday.... I take strong exception to such uncharitable, unfounded and unmerited stance. These are unbecoming of the position you hold. Significantly, you have not even once adverted anything like this in any manner to me anytime,” Mr Dhankhar said in a letter addressed to the Chief Minister.
The Governor also shared the letter on social media, and added that he had been “constrained to respond to the hurtful and unwarranted observations @MamataOfficial yesterday”. Mr. Dhankhar also urged the CM to “shun baggage of yesterday and work for betterment of people”.
In the letter he has also raised allegations at the “police in the State have finger in every pie — and this does not augur well for democracy” . Mr. Dhankhar went on to say, “Governance in State is police driven — a worrisome scenario that leads to a Police State.”
