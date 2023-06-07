HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal Governor clears Rajiva Sinha’s name as State Election Commissioner

Governor suggests Rajiv Sinha’s name for the post of State Election Commissioner to succeed Sourav Kumar Das whose term ended on May 27

June 07, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
Ahead of the panchayat elections, former West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha’s name has been cleared by the Governor for the post of the next State Election Commissioner. File

Ahead of the panchayat elections, former West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha’s name has been cleared by the Governor for the post of the next State Election Commissioner. File | Photo Credit: Kamal Narang

Ahead of the panchayat elections, former West Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha’s name has been cleared by the Governor for the post of State Election Commissioner (SEC), a senior official said.

Mr. Sinha's appointment was confirmed after Governor C.V. Ananda Bose cleared Mr. Sinha’s name for the post, he said.

“The file sent by the State Government regarding Sinha's nomination as the SEC was cleared by the Governor. So, Mr. Sinha will be the next SEC,” the bureaucrat told PTI.

Mr. Sinha will succeed Sourav Kumar Das whose term ended on May 27.

The panchayat elections are due this year but the dates have not yet been announced.

The State Government had initially proposed Mr. Sinha’s name, but Mr. Bose had sought to know why a retired bureaucrat should only be considered for the post, according to sources.

Later, the State Secretariat had sent a second name, the sources said.

Mr. Sinha served as the State Chief Secretary from September 2019 to September 2020.

The State Election Commission is mandated to conduct elections to urban local bodies and panchayat bodies in the State.

Related Topics

election / West Bengal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.