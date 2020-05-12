Other States

West Bengal COVID-19 mortality touches 190, five deaths in past 24 hours

File image.

File image.   | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

Number of infections in State crosses 2,000 with Kolkata accounting for 1,002

West Bengal recorded five more deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number of COVID-19 mortalities to 190 on Monday.

Also read: Coronavirus | Kolkata accounts for 65% of COVID-19 deaths in Bengal, show data

The Health department said 118 persons died due to the virus and 72 due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was the “incidental finding”.

Compared to the number of mortalities due to the viral infection reported in the past few days, the figures on Monday were on the lower side. On Sunday, the State’s bulletin had recorded 14 deaths and 153 infections.

Also read: Extremely high mortality rate in West Bengal, says Central team

The number of infections in the past 24 hours was 124 which took the total to 2,063. The number of active infections remains at 1,374. The number of infections in Kolkata also crossed the 1,000-mark (1,002). The number of people discharged after treatment remains at 499 and the discharge rate has also improved and stood at 24.19%.

The State government took another step for normalisation of tea industry by allowing the planters to deploy 50% work force. The tea gardens were so far allowed to engage 25% work force.

Also read: No transparency in West Bengal

The government, however, maintained that the tea garden authorities will have to maintain social distancing norms and proper hygiene practices.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 1:31:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/west-bengal-covid-19-mortality-touches-190-five-deaths-in-past-24-hours/article31561716.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY