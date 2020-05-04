Kolkata accounts for 65% of COVID-19 deaths in Bengal, show data

Of the 133 COVID-19 deaths in West Bengal, 87 have been recorded in Kolkata accounting for 65% of them. North 24 Parganas has accounted for 18 deaths followed by Howrah with 17. The metropolis along with two districts has accounted for 122 — which is more than 91% — of the 133 deaths. The State government released a detailed district-wise break up of the COVID-related cases on Monday.

Amid questions being raised about the number of cases, the Health department in the three-page bulletin said Kolkata recorded 24 infections in 24 hours and Howrah 21.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha gave an explanation on how the State government has “retrieved missing data” and that there were certain issues in obtaining “real time data”. Mr Sinha said 1,259 cases were recorded of which 918 are active cases. Kolkata has recorded 683 cases which is about 54% of the infections. He said 218 persons had been discharged after recovery.

In an interesting revelation, the Chief Secretary said the audit committee set up by the State government is not looking into every death of COVID-19.

“We are only collecting COVID-19 deaths… There are 72 co-morbidity deaths, no more will come to us because the hospitals have been told not to report them,” Mr. Sinha said. The State government also said it has tested 25,116 samples so far including 2,201 in the past 24 hours.

Buses allowed

The State government also announced a series of relaxations to the lockdown in accordance with the orders issued by the Centre.

Maintaining that it feels that the lockdown will be violated by the relaxations, Mr. Sinha said exemptions are aimed at giving some relief to the people.

According to the State government, inter-district bus services have been allowed. Tea shops and liquor shops will remain open and construction in rural areas is allowed. Private offices can operate with 25% staff. The Chief Secretary said no activity will be allowed in the 516 containment areas, 318 of which are in Kolkata alone.