West Bengal adds 3,188 COVID-19 cases, total crosses 2.20 lakh

West Bengal on Saturday recorded 3,188 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally in the State to 2,21,960. The State recorded 56 deaths in the past 24 hours taking the number of fatalities to 4,298. The number of active cases in the State stood at 24,648 and the discharge rate was 86.96%.
Of the 56 deaths in the past 24 hours Kolkata and North 24 Parganas, the two worst-affected regions of the State, recorded 15 deaths each. The toll in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas due to the contagious viral infection climbed to 1,566 and 965 respectively
In terms of new infections 543 cases were recorded in Kolkata in the past 24 hours taking the number of total infections in the city to 49,613. As many as 501 new infections were recorded in North 24 Parganas in the past 24 hours taking the number of infections in the district to 44,685.
Of the fatalities 3,684 patients, or 85.7%, were suffering from co-morbidities. About 13.42 % of deaths was observed in the above 75 age group while 6.27% deaths ocurred in the 61 to 75 age group.
A total of 45,563 samples have been tested for COVID-19 since Friday, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.
