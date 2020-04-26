We are bringing back migrant workers to Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the State government had started bringing back migrant labourers stuck in different States in buses.

“We will not let them walk,” he said. “We have seen them walk back home on roads and rail tracks in the heat. They must be a worried lot. So, we will make all arrangements for their travel, send them back to their villages in buses.”

Before boarding buses, he added, the labourers would be screened for illnesses. “I request all villagers to behave in a humane way with them. The returnees will be home quarantined,” he said.

Mr. Chouhan said he had already spoken with the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra to coordinate their return. “Around 8,0000 labourers were already on their way back,” he said.

From Gujarat, 2,400 labourers in 98 buses were returning via Jhabua and Alirajpur districts. “We will properly screen them,” he said.

“I have received several phone calls from individuals in different States wanting to come back. We have arranged for e-passes for them so that they could return using their own transport,” he said.

As for those in the State eager to bring back their relatives and children from elsewhere, he said, “Even they have been issued passes to bring them back, only if they are medically fit.”

“But people in Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain can’t leave,” he said. Striking a word of caution, Mr. Chouhan said though the government was taking such steps, it was doing so keeping in mind the strategy to contain the virus.