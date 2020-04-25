Other States

M.P. writes to Maharashtra on migrants

The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday wrote to the Maharashtra government requesting assistance for the return of nearly 4.5 lakh migrant workers stuck in different parts of the State. The Maharashtra government has put its disaster management teams on alert in case arrangements have to be made but is yet to take a final call on how the return journey will be facilitated, officials said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 25, 2020 10:54:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mp-writes-to-maharashtra-on-migrants/article31434590.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY