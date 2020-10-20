Warehousing scheme for farmers

An agro-warehousing scheme coming up near Jaipur is set to benefit farmers, who will get the facilities of storage, weighing, testing and certification of produce in proximity to their agricultural fields. The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) has earmarked 1.19 lakh sq. metre land in Amber tehsil for the project.

The first-of-its-kind scheme will cover Akeda and Maheshpura villages, with 33,000 sq. metres of land being reserved for developing 18 big warehouse plots. JDA Commissioner Gaurav Goyal said here on Monday that the remaining land would have hotels, petrol pumps, banks, electric sub-station, commercial establishments, weighbridges and automobile shops.

The project, to be developed on Jaipur-Sikar national highway west of Jaipur, is expected to give fillip to economic growth of the State Capital.