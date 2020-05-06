Wanted Hizbul “operational commander” killed in Kashmir: police

Wanted Hizbul Mujahideen “operational commander” Riyaz Naikoo is among four militants killed in the intensified operations by the security forces in south Kashmir in the past 12 hours, forcing the authorities to snap Internet and calling facility in the Valley as “a precautionary measure” on Wednesday.

“Yes, Naikoo is among the two militants killed in the Beighpora operation, which was launched in the night,” a senior police officer said.

Naikoo was trapped along with his associate in his native village of Beighpora on Tuesday night, when the security forces encircled it in a pre-dawn operation. His attempt to break the cordon was foiled as he was trapped in a residential locality.

Naikoo, 35, was born in Pulwama’s Beighpora village in April 1985. He belonged to a family of farmers. His killing has struck a major dent in the striking capability of the Hizbul Mujahideen. He carried a reward of ₹12 lakh as the security agencies had categorised him as “A plus plus” militant, and he remained “the most wanted since 2018”.

Earlier, the security forces killed two unidentified militants in a pre-dawn operation in Pulwama’s Khrew. Besides, a Jaish-e-Muhammad militant was also arrested in Pulwama’s Tral. The police said arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

Naikoo advocated indigenous armed struggle

A graduate in mathematics, Naikoo was a teacher and conducted coaching classes in 2010-11 before joining militancy in 2012. He took over as the “operational commander” of the Hizbul Mujahideen after Zakir Musa rebelled over the methods and Islamic narrative used to pursue ‘jihad’ in Kashmir.

Since then, Naikoo used several social media platforms and released scores of audio speeches warning against joining the Islamic State (IS) and calling for indigenous armed struggle in J&K. Behind several attacks on the forces, Naikoo surprised the security apparatus when his men kidnapped policemen and their family members in August in 2018, in response to the arrest of family members of the militants. In his latest audio released earlier this year, he could be heard calling for social distancing to survive the COVID-19 outbreak.