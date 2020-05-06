Mobile Internet suspended in Kashmir

Mobile Internet services in Kashmir were suspended on Wednesday after top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen terror group Riaz Naikoo, along with another militant, was trapped in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district, officials said.
The mobile Internet has been suspended as a precautionary measure, they said.
The gunfight started between militants and security forces in the Beighpora area of Pulwama district in south Kashmir, a police spokesman said.
“Police last night launched an operation on a specific input at Beighpora. Senior officers are monitoring it since last night,” he said.
The spokesman said a contact has been established with the militants and a “top terrorist commander” is trapped, without mentioning his name.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.