‘Vaccination process at Delhi govt. schools quick, smooth’

Several in 18-44 age bracket say their doubts about facilities proved wrong

Amid the rush for vaccines, several people in the 18-44 age bracket, who got vaccinated at Delhi government schools, said that their initial apprehensions about the facilities proved wrong and that the entire vaccination process turned out to be seamless at the schools.

For South Delhi resident Aneet Chetri, the dilemma of visiting a hospital to get vaccinated was cleared once slots for the government schools opened up.

“I realised that getting vaccinated was important. But I kept thinking what if I visit a hospital and get infected instead of the vaccine? I was worried and not confident at all. Getting a slot was not easy but I somehow managed to book one in Central Delhi. To my surprise it turned out to be a government school in Karol Bagh where the process was extremely smooth,” said Mr. Chetri.

Volunteers to help

Stating that the entire process was over within an hour, including the 30-minute observation period, Mr. Chetri said, “There were volunteers to help at every corner. During the monitoring period, post-vaccination, the staff even responded to queries about the second dose and general side effects. Everything seemed well organised. I felt safe and even encouraged my friends and colleagues to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

At a government school in Safdarjung Enclave, those with appointments for the 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. slot began lining up outside the centre by 8:15 a.m.

Those who got the jab on Saturday said while the vaccination process began at around 9:30 a.m., the rest of the process was quick and smooth.

Properly demarcated waiting areas within the school premises and a well managed crowd by the civil defence volunteers and Delhi Police personnel were what made the experience favourable for Noida resident Vibhor Didwana.

‘Amazing experience’

“The experience was amazing and in fact, not something that I was expecting. When my parents got the vaccine in hospitals in Delhi and Noida, the sites were not properly managed. However, the government school where I got vaccinated had about 100-150 people and was very efficiently by the volunteers and Delhi Police personnel. It took me 45 minutes for the entire process to get over, including the 30-minute observation period. The only thing I would have liked a bit more would be if the attendants shared some general information about the vaccine while administering it,” said Mr. Didwana, who took the jab at a school in Moti Bagh.

For Suresh Kumar Chugh, a finance professional, the process of getting vaccinated was “unbelievably smooth”, he said.

“Given that it was a government school, one is mentally prepared for long queues but there was no queue when I went during my time slot at 3 p.m. I got vaccinated within five minutes after getting my credentials and appointment slip checked. Half an hour later, I was out of the school. The staff was friendly and premises clean,” said Mr. Chugh.

A steady stream of people has been lining up outside government schools over the past few days with several of them posting positive reviews on social media as well.