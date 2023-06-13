June 13, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand Jha and poet Ashok Vajpeyi on June 13 filed a petition in the Supreme Court demanding an immediate ban on proposed mahapanchayat by right-wing groups at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand on June 15. Terming it an attempt to incite communal riots, the petitioners have asked the SC to intervene in the matter.

After a series of hate speeches made in Dharam Sansad organised in Haridwar in 2021, the SC, last year, had asked the State to “take corrective measures” against peddling of communal hate during events involving religious groups.

“If the mahapanchayat is allowed to happen, it could lead to a boil in communal tensions in the State,” the petitioners said, adding that an urgent judicial intervention is required “to protect the life, limb, and property” of those under attack and against whom the mahapanchayat has been scheduled to be held.

The petitioners have also urged the top court to issue directions to the State Government to take necessary steps to protect the lives of those under threat and provide adequate compensation to those who have been forced to leave their shops and homes.

“It is respectfully submitted that such events are an anathema to the rule of law and cannot be countenanced in a parliamentary democracy. They threaten the very secular fabric which binds the country together,” the petition stated.

Section 144 to be imposed

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand police are planning to impose Section 144 in the town to prevent any gathering during the mahapanchayat.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Uttarkashi, Arpan Yaduvanshi said the police have been checking videos being circulated on social media and interrogating the locals to identify those behind the recent ruckus at Purola and other parts of the district. “No one has been arrested so far for the hooliganism in the town,” he added.

Talking to The Hindu, Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan founder, Darshan Bharti said he would change the venue of the mahapanchayat if Section 144 is imposed in Uttarkashi and confirmed the event would happen.

“The IG, Garhwal has asked me for a meeting today. I will tell him that I will not back out from organising the mahapanchayat as it is not being organised against any particular community but against people within that community who are luring our daughters in the name of ‘love jihad’ and snatching our land in the name of ‘land jihad’,” he added.

Mr. Bharti, via social media, has circulated an invite for the mahapanchayat, in which he appeals to the Hindus to gather in large numbers in Uttarkashi, on June 15.

“Bahen, Betio, Purvajo ki Mahan Sanatan Darohar ki raksha k liye... 15 June ki mahapanchayatme pauchje [To protect our sisters, daughters and the great eternal heritage of the ancestors, come for the mahapanchayat of June 15],” the invite reads.

Tensions have prevailed in Uttarkashi since last month after a minor girl was allegedly abducted by two youths, a Hindu and a Muslim. The two accused were caught by the locals and FIR was lodged against them. After this incident, various right-wing organisations, including the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and Bhairav Sena started protests against the minority community. Devbhoomi Raksha Abhiyan, a right-wing group, announced the mahapanchayat on June 15 and has allegedly pasted posters across the city asking Muslims to leave the town. Several Muslim families were hence forced to leave the town over security fears.

Even as the right-wing group is gearing up for the mahapanchayat, the office-bearers of the Muslim Seva Santhan (MSS) has called a mahapanchayat in the State capital, Dehradun, on June 18. The aim of the mahapanchayat is to draw the State Government’s attention to the administration’s failure in Uttarkashi and the “exodus” of Muslims from the hill town, the MSS said.