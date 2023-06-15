HamberMenu
Uttarkashi communal tensions | Local trade bodies, Hindutva outfits call off mahapanchayat

Bajrang Dal's State organisational secretary Vikas Verma said no one will be allowed to indulge in immoral activities in the mountains

June 15, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - Uttarkashi

PTI
Security personnel deployed in Purola after the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC by district administration, in Uttarkashi district on June 15, 2023.

Security personnel deployed in Purola after the imposition of section 144 of the CrPC by district administration, in Uttarkashi district on June 15, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The call for a mahapanchayat given by local trade bodies and Hindutva outfits in Uttarakhand's Purola in protest against alleged incidents of love jihad was withdrawn late on Wednesday night.

The organisers were under pressure from the administration to withdraw the call to maintain peace in the town in Uttarkashi district that has been in the grip of communal tension for more than a fortnight.

The matter had even reached the Supreme Court and the Uttarakhand High Court where a petition was moved on Wednesday, seeking prevention of the congregation that could disturb social harmony in Purola.

"The mahapanchayat has only been put off. The decision was taken after consulting all social, political organisations and people's representatives of the area," Vyapar Mandal president Brijmohan Chauhan said.

However, members of various organisations from Barkot and Naugaon were stopped ahead of the Mungra bridge on Thursday while they were marching towards Purola where prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been issued.

With no one being allowed to go ahead, people sat on the road and raised the "Jai Shri Ram" slogan, Purola Station House Officer (SHO) Khajan Singh Chauhan said.

Some of them even delivered speeches through loudspeakers on the road itself in the presence of police personnel.

Meanwhile, Bajrang Dal's State organisational secretary Vikas Verma, who reached the Purola sports ground, said no one will be allowed to indulge in immoral activities in the mountains.

However, with police and the administration on the alert, peace prevails in Purola.

