GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttarakhand government forms 9-member panel to draft UCC rules

The committee will be headed by retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh

February 11, 2024 03:19 am | Updated 03:29 am IST - New Delhi

Ishita Mishra
Ishita Mishra
BJP supporters celebrating the introduction of UCC Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Feb. 7, 2024.

BJP supporters celebrating the introduction of UCC Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly on Feb. 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand government on Saturday constituted a nine-member committee to prepare the draft rules for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), after the UCC Bill was passed by the Assembly on February 7.

The committee will be headed by retired IAS officer Shatrughan Singh. Mr. Singh was also in the five-member committee formed by the State government in May 2022, to prepare a draft for the UCC.

Editorial | Towards uniformity: On the UCC adopted by the Uttarakhand Assembly

Additional Secretary (Justice) Uttarakhand Sudhir Singh, Inspector General of Police Training Barinderjit Singh, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Surekha Dangwal and social worker Manu Gaur are among the members of the committee set up to prepare UCC rules. Ms. Dangwal and Mr. Gaur too were part of the UCC draft committee.

ALSO READ
What does Uttarakhand’s UCC entail?

Additional Secretary, Personnel; Additional Secretary, Panchayati Raj; Additional Secretary, Urban Development; and Additional Secretary, Finance; have been made ex-officio members in the committee.

The introduction of a UCC was a key poll promise of the BJP in the run-up to the 2014 general election. It was reiterated by the party in Uttarakhand before the 2022 Assembly election. Following its victory, the BJP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami constituted a five-member committee led by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to draft the legislation. The committee submitted its report to the government on February 2. Within three days of getting the draft, the Assembly passed the Bill on Wednesday, despite the Opposition’s demand that the Bill be handed over to the House’s select committee first.

Terming it a “historic moment”, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Assembly had become the first legislature in independent India to pass a Bill that imposes common rules for all communities — except Scheduled Tribes — on marriage, divorce, inheritances, and live-in relationships.

The Bill will now be sent to the President for approval.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.