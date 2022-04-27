Uttar Pradesh removes loudspeakers from religious sites 

6,031 loudspeakers removed, lowered volume of 29,674

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it had removed 6,031 unauthorised loudspeakers from religious places and lowered the volume of 29,674 loudspeakers to within the permissible limit.

The drive was launched after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently instructed officials to ensure that sound of loudspeakers does not disturb others outside the premises where it was installed. Also, no permission would be granted for installing loudspeakers at new sites.

Till April 27 afternoon, the government had removed 6, 031 loudspeakers across 12 administrative zones across the State in compliance of directions by the Allahabad High Court, said officials.

The highest number of loudspeakers were removed in Varanasi zone (1,366), followed by Meerut (1,215), Bareilly (1,070) and Lucknow (912).

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said the police had established communication over the matter with over 37,300 religious heads.