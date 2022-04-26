Uttar Pradesh Government orders removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places

With Eid and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month, CM Yogi Adityanath has asked the police to be extra cautious

The Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered for removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the State, a senior official said on Monday.

The move comes days after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive for restricting the volume of loudspeakers at religious places in order to avoid trouble to people living nearby.

"The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the State was issued on Saturday. A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought by April 30," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told PTI.

"The police have been directed to establish conversations with the religious leaders, and ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by co-ordinating with them," said Mr. Awasthi.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Prashant Kumar on Monday said that so far 125 loudspeakers have been brought down, and around 17,000 people have themselves reduced the volume of such devices.

Last week, Chief Minister Adityanath had directed that no religious procession should be taken out without permission and that usage of loudspeakers should not inconvenience others.

With Eid and Akshaya Tritiya likely to fall on the same day next month and several other festivals lined up in the coming days, Mr. Adityanath said the police needs to be extra cautious.

During a review meeting on law and order with senior officials here last week, he said everyone has the freedom to follow his/her method of worship according to his/her religious ideology.

"Although microphones can be used, make sure the sound does not come out of any premises. Other people should not face any problem," he had said, adding that no permission should be given to install loudspeakers at new sites.

Meanwhile, speaking about the security arrangements for Eid, the ADG (law and order) said that alvida namaz (offering prayers on last Friday of Ramzan) will be held at 31,000 places (in the State).

Special arrangements have been made for sensitive districts, and additional forces, including the PAC and central armed paramilitary forces, have been deployed, he said, adding that meetings of the peace committees have also been held.