GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. police arrest four persons for issuing fraudulent Halal certificates

Those arrested were Maulana Habib Yusuf Patel, the head of the organisation, Zakir Hussain Chauhan, Maulana Muidshir Sapadia and Mohammad Tahir, all hailing from Mumbai

February 13, 2024 05:06 am | Updated 05:06 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Monday arrested four office bearers of the Halal Council of India (HCI), an organisation allegedly issuing fraudulent Halal certificates. Those arrested were Maulana Habib Yusuf Patel, the head of the organisation, Zakir Hussain Chauhan, Maulana Muidshir Sapadia and Mohammad Tahir, all hailing from Mumbai.

In November 2023, after enforcing a complete ban on the production, storage, distribution and sale of Halal-certified food products in the State, Uttar Pradesh transferred the investigation of a case registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow against four firms, including the Halal Council of India, for alleged irregularities in certification of products, to the Special Task Force.

ALSO READ
What is behind the Halal certificate ban in U.P.? | Explained

It was Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office-bearer Shailendra Kumar Sharma who had alleged that some companies certified certain products fraudulently to increase their sale among people from a certain community for monetary gains. An FIR was registered under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 298 (intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.