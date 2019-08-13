Uttar Pradesh plants 220 million trees in one day

More than a million Indians planted 220 million trees on August 9, 2019 in Uttar Pradesh.

It was part of a massive effort to tackle climate change and improve the environment. Students, lawmakers, officials and others planted dozens of species of saplings along roads, rail tracks and in forest lands.

The trees include 16 fruit species, and will increase forest cover in the state. "We set the target of 220 million because Uttar Pradesh is home to 220 million people," Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath said.