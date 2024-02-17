GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Uttar Pradesh invokes ESMA, imposes six months ban on protests 

The Act allows the State government to take action against employees who it thinks are attempting to disrupt normal workplace practices by going on strike

February 17, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA), banning strikes by government employees in all State government departments, corporations, and authorities for a period of six months. The decision came during ongoing farmers strike called by various union organisations.

“In exercise of the powers under sub section (1) of the section-3 of the Uttar Pradesh Essential Services Maintenance Act, 1966 (UP Act No 30 of 1966), the State government prohibited strike for a period of six months from the date of the notification,” the notification issued by Additional chief secretary (ACS) Devesh Chaturvedi read.

The Act gives the police the power to arrest the employees violating provisions without a warrant and imprisonment for a term which may extend up to one year or a fine which may extend to ₹1,000 or both, to any person who instigated a strike which was illegal under the Act. 

In the past, the U.P. government had banned strikes for six months during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in May 2021.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.