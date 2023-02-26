Uttar Pradesh has come a long way since its earlier image of mafia rule, says PM Modi

February 26, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Lucknow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Uttar Pradesh government’s Rozgar Mela, on Sunday said the State was now recognised for its improved law and order, which resulted in new opportunities of investment and employment. Addressing the appointment letter distribution programme of 9,055 Sub-Inspectors of Civil Police, Platoon Commander PAC and Fire Officers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, through a video message, Mr. Modi said, “more than 1,50,000 new appointments have been initiated in the Uttar Pradesh police since 2017, and the State has come a long way since its earlier image of mafia rule. The State had created new opportunities for employment, business and investment through a development-oriented approach”.

The Prime Minister said lakhs of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were registered in Uttar Pradesh and the State was playing a leading role in the start-up eco-system for new entrepreneurs. “Through Mudra Yojana, the dreams of lakhs of people are getting fulfilled. There are lakhs of registered MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, which is the largest base of small-scale industries in India. The State is playing the role of a leader in creating a start-up eco-system for new entrepreneurs,” said Mr. Modi.

‘Mission Employment’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the State was moving forward on ‘Mission Employment’ with the inspiration of Mr. Modi and added security and rule of law were the prerequisites for good governance and therefore, the morale of the police force must remain high.

“The Uttar Pradesh police must be friendly towards the public and at the same time must not spare criminals and anti-social elements. The zero tolerance policy towards criminals and anti-social elements should be the motto,” said Mr. Adityanath at the event organised in Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Mr. Adityanath claimed that Uttar Pradesh had done excellent work on women’s safety and was among the leading States to implement e-prosecution. “The Police Commissioner system is implemented in seven cities, giving a sense of security to the people,” he added.