Uttar Pradesh Government launches Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme

Uttar Pradesh Government’s Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme aims to facilitate sale of milk at a reasonable price through dairy co-operative societies in producers’ villages itself

June 07, 2023 12:52 pm | Updated 12:52 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
The scheme has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility of selling their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies. File (representational image)

The scheme has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility of selling their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies. File (representational image) | Photo Credit: The Hindu

As of June 7, in a bid to make Uttar Pradesh a leading State in the field of milk development and milk production, the State Government has launched the Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme at a cost of ₹1,000 crore.

The Nand Baba Milk Mission scheme, which was launched on June 6, has been implemented to provide milk producers the facility of selling their milk at a reasonable price in villages through dairy co-operative societies.

Cabinet Minister, Livestock and Dairy Development Department, Dharampal Singh said that the department was making constant efforts to ensure the development of the rural economy in the State, to provide remunerative prices to the farmers for their milk and to strengthen the agro-based infrastructure.

“Under this mission, it is proposed to form Dairy Farmer Producer Organisation [Dairy FPO] in order to facilitate sale of milk in producers’ villages itself,” he said.

“In the financial year 2023-24, there is a plan to set up five Dairy FPOs in as many districts of the State as a pilot project, in which women will also play a major role,” he added .

Besides the opening of office of the Nand Baba Milk Mission at Kisan Gomtinagar, a 'Dairy Development Portal' and logo of Nand Baba Mission has also been unveiled.

