Uttar Pradesh to renovate old school buildings, enforce mandatory IDs strictly in hotels

June 07, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Government on June 6 decided to renovate old and dilapidated aided school secondary buildings in the State. In a Cabinet meeting, the State Cabinet approved the plan that 75% of the renovation cost would be borne by the government and the remaining 25% by the school management.

Providing information on the proposals passed in the meeting of the State Cabinet, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that in 2022, too, the government had come up with a scheme in which 50% of the grant was to be given by the government while the rest of the amount was to be arranged by the management.

Noting the indifference towards this scheme, the government had now amended it. “Now, the government will spend 75% amount on the rejuvenation of old dilapidated secondary schools while the management will have to spend only 25% of the amount. The management can also use their CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds for this, while the MLA or Parliament could also arrange funds from the fund,” Mr. Khanna said.

Elaborating further on the other important takeaways from the State Cabinet meeting, Mr. Khanna said that the rule of identification for guests staying at hotels would now be strictly implemented. “Such information was being received for a long time that many hotels give rooms to customers without ID. After some incidents, it has been decided to implement it strictly. Hotel operators will be allowed to rent rooms only after taking ID from the customers. If this is not done, action will be taken as per rules,” he said.