Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adithyanath, Ministers and MLAs offer prayers at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Samajwadi Party leaders however were not a part of the convoy that visited the temple

February 12, 2024 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - Lucknow:

Mayank Kumar
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with members of the Assembly and Legislative Council at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on February 11, 2024.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with members of the Assembly and Legislative Council at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya on February 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from all political parties in Uttar Pradesh except the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday visited the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly speaker Satish Mahana, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the entire U.P. cabinet were also present. The Opposition Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) were also part of the delegation that visited the temple town.

“I am very emotional because when I came to this place, there was a structure standing here, which was broken in front of us on December 6.  I visited here when bullets were fired in 1990. I came at a time when the construction of the platform was taking place, and today, I have had the privilege of witnessing the divine presence directly,” said Mr. Mahana.

Mr. Adityanath reached Ayodhya by a special aircraft. In Ayodhya, locals riding bulldozers showered flowers on the buses that carried the convoy and chanted slogans. 

Earlier, the Samajwadi Party (SP) rejected the invitation of the Assembly Speaker with the party leaders urging the Leader of the Opposition and party chief Akhilesh Yadav to make arrangements for a visit to the temple.

“We (MLAs) did not get an invitation for attending the consecration ceremony, hence no point going with the BJP MLAs now. I asked for January 22 visit. Even, our Speaker was not invited for the consecration ceremony. I will urge the Leader of the Opposition Akhilesh Yadav Ji to make distinct arrangements for us (SP MLAs) for the Ayodhya visit,” said Shivpal Singh Yadav, SP general secretary and MLA.

