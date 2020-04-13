U.P. will follow Centre’s move on curbs: CM

The Uttar Pradesh government will follow the guidelines of the Centre on further action on the lockdown beyond April 14, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in UP touched 483 as per the State directorate of health services.

Five persons have died in U..P of COVID-19 so far, one each in Basti, Meerut, Varanasi, Agra and Bulandshahr.

The State has so far sent 11,855 samples for testing and put 8,836 persons under institutional quarantine.

After a meeting with his Ministers, Mr. Adityanath said U.P. will follow the guidelines of the Centre on the lockdown.

“Lockdown ke bare mein agay ki karyawahi kya hoti hai, bharat sarkar ki jo guideline jo ayegi uska anupalan hum log Uttar Pradesh mein karenge (On the further action on the lockdown, in U.P. we will follow the guideline issued by the Centre),” Mr. Adityanath said.