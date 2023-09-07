HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. to release dictionary for regional dialects

September 07, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Education (SIE) designed a first-of-its-kind dialects dictionary containing 76,000 words in regional dialects/languages of the State like Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Braj and Bundelkhandi aimed at conserving regional dialects of the State and also promoting and helping in removing linguistic barriers.

The dictionary consists of four books and is in the publishing stage. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the nodal agency, will release the volumes soon. The initiative is in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which calls for conserving and promoting regional dialects.

Some 22,000 words of Braj language are being compiled in one volume. In the other volume, 18,000-odd words, used in Bhojpuri are being compiled with their Hindi meanings given alternately, so students can understand them.

Similarly, 17,000 words of Awadhi and 19,000 words of Bundelkhandi dialect have been compiled in the respective set of the dictionary, with their meaning given in Hindi.

Uttar Pradesh believes through these dictionaries, teachers will be able to explain the topics in a more descriptive way to the enrolled students in their local dialects.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.