U.P. riots case: charges framed against five

A local court has framed charges against five persons accused of killing a youth whose death was a trigger for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.
District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori has framed charges under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the five accused.
The court fixed next Tuesday for producing witnesses from the prosecution side against Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender.
According to the prosecution, the five are among the six accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor