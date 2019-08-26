U.P. riots case: charges framed against five

A local court has framed charges against five persons accused of killing a youth whose death was a trigger for the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

District and Sessions Judge Sanjay Kumar Pachori has framed charges under Sections 302 (murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 of the Indian Penal Code against the five accused.

The court fixed next Tuesday for producing witnesses from the prosecution side against Prahlad, Bishan Singh, Tendu, Devender and Jitender.

According to the prosecution, the five are among the six accused of stabbing Shahnawaz to death.