U.P. records its third death

Uttar Pradesh recorded its third death due to COVID-19 with a patient from Varanasi, which falls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, succumbing to the virus .

The patient was admitted to the hospital in Banaras Hindu University on April 2 with acute respiratory syndrome, said Varanasi Commissioner Deepak Agarwal, adding that the patient died before the sample report was received.

The victim died late on April 3, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary (Health).

The patient did not come to any government hospital or medical college for timely treatment, Mr. Prasad said, pointing out negligence on behalf of the patient’s kin.

The patient, who was also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure ailment, was getting treated by private doctors, said Mr. Prasad.

“When the patient came to BHU, his condition had already deteriorated,” he said.

‘No travel history’

Mr. Agarwal said the deceased, who lived in Gangapur area of Varanasi, did not have any known travel history. But his full details were being investigated.

The first two deaths due to COVID-19 in U.P. were recorded in Basti and Meerut.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in U.P. reached 278 till Sunday evening, with Noida (58), Agra (47), Meerut (33), Agra, Ghaziabad (23) and Lucknow (17) the worst affected, as per the State Directorate of Health Services.

The State has so far reported positive cases in 31 out of 75 districts and sent a total of 5,255 samples for testing and put 3,927 persons under institutional quarantine.