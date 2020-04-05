Other States

U.P. records its third death

Policemen urge a shopkeeper to close his shop during lockdown in Lucknow on Sunday.

Policemen urge a shopkeeper to close his shop during lockdown in Lucknow on Sunday.  

Patient from Varanasi succumbs due to the viral infection

Uttar Pradesh recorded its third death due to COVID-19 with a patient from Varanasi, which falls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency, succumbing to the virus .

The patient was admitted to the hospital in Banaras Hindu University on April 2 with acute respiratory syndrome, said Varanasi Commissioner Deepak Agarwal, adding that the patient died before the sample report was received.

The victim died late on April 3, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary (Health).

The patient did not come to any government hospital or medical college for timely treatment, Mr. Prasad said, pointing out negligence on behalf of the patient’s kin.

The patient, who was also suffering from diabetes and blood pressure ailment, was getting treated by private doctors, said Mr. Prasad.

“When the patient came to BHU, his condition had already deteriorated,” he said.

‘No travel history’

Mr. Agarwal said the deceased, who lived in Gangapur area of Varanasi, did not have any known travel history. But his full details were being investigated.

The first two deaths due to COVID-19 in U.P. were recorded in Basti and Meerut.

Meanwhile, the number of positive cases in U.P. reached 278 till Sunday evening, with Noida (58), Agra (47), Meerut (33), Agra, Ghaziabad (23) and Lucknow (17) the worst affected, as per the State Directorate of Health Services.

The State has so far reported positive cases in 31 out of 75 districts and sent a total of 5,255 samples for testing and put 3,927 persons under institutional quarantine.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 12:39:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/up-records-its-third-death/article31265108.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY