U.P. MLA flags food delay at quarantine centre

A BJP MLA in Firozabad has flagged the delay in providing food and water to people kept in quarantine and isolation centres in the district.

In a letter to the Firozabad District Magistrate, MLA Manish Asija raised the issue of delay in serving food and water to people, including children, kept at the Agradham quarantine centre in Raja Ka Taal area of Firozabad.

On May 2, Mr. Asija said he received desperate messages from those under quarantine at the centre pointing out to him that they were yet to receive lunch even till 2.45 p.m. Worse, the quarantined people did not receive any water in the May heat till that time, apart from the half-litre water rationed to each one in the morning during breakfast, the legislator wrote.

Mr. Asija also pointed out that lunch was not served in the isolation ward in the district hospital even till 3.30 p.m. “... this condition of the people most affected by [novel] coronavirus is undoubtedly a cause for major concern,” he wrote in Hindi.

The legislator appealed to the DM to probe the episode and take action against those in involved in the “gross negligence”.

Firozabad DM Chandra Vijay Singh said the food supplied to the centre was delayed as the contractor responsible for it suffered a death in his family.