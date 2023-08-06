HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.P. govt. must show special responsibility in monsoon session over issues of public interest, says Mayawati

The short Assembly session is likely to be noisy, with the Samajwadi Party set to corner BJP government over multiple issues, including law and order situation in the State

August 06, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. File

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday said that in the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature starting on August 7, Monday, the BJP-led State government should show special responsibility regarding the issues of public interest such as rising inflation, poverty, unemployment and the bad condition of roads, electricity, water and security etc., as common people’s life was in extreme trouble due to these issues.

The former four-time Chief Minister also asked Opposition MLAs to force the government to only put factual things in the House and create accountability. “At the same time, in order to create accountability in the House for the promises and claims made by the government in matters of public interest, public welfare and development and to compel them to keep only factual things in the House, the role of Opposition is important to force them to not deviate.”

In the short session scheduled to be of five days, both Houses — the Legislative Assembly and the Council — will adopt new rulebook providing for restricting the number of supplementary questions to two and bringing down the minimum period of notice to summon the House from 14 to seven days.

All-party meeting

Ahead of the session, an all-party meeting was held on Sunday by Speaker Satish Mahana at Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow in which he sought cooperation of all parties for the smooth running of the Assembly. The short Assembly session is likely to be noisy, with the Samajwadi Party, the principal opposition party in the Assembly with 111 MLAs, is set to corner the BJP government over multiple issues including law and order situation, and the condition of public health in the State.

Related Topics

Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh / Bahujan Samaj Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.