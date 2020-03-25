U.P. Chief Minister Adityanath shifts Ram idol amid lockdown

Amid social distancing protocols and a nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath early on Wednesday participated in an event to shift the idol of an infant Lord Ram to a temporary structure in the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya till the construction of a Ram Temple.

Mr. Adityanath’s action stares in the face of his own appeal to the public to not participate in religious events as part of a social distancing protocol against the COVID-19 outbreak. The State had recorded 37 positive cases till Tuesday.

He also presented a cheque of ₹11 crore to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of the temple.

As per a video clip shared by a government spokesperson, Mr. Adityanath can be seen chanting mantras in front of the idol along with a group of priests.

While sharing pictures of the ritual on Twitter, Mr. Adityanath said “the first phase of the construction of a grand Ram Mandir concluded today, maryada purshottam (the most dignified man) lord Ram has moved from from a tarpaulin tent to a new seat.”

The idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ was shifted to a temporary structure near the Manas Bhawan.