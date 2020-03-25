Other States

U.P. Chief Minister Adityanath shifts Ram idol amid lockdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in an event on March 25, 2020 to shift the idol of an infant Lord Ram

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Despite social distancing protocols, he takes part in an event to move the idol to a temporary structure

Amid social distancing protocols and a nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath early on Wednesday participated in an event to shift the idol of an infant Lord Ram to a temporary structure in the Ram Janmabhoomi compound in Ayodhya till the construction of a Ram Temple.

Watch | Yogi Adityanath shifts Ram idol amid lockdown
 

Mr. Adityanath’s action stares in the face of his own appeal to the public to not participate in religious events as part of a social distancing protocol against the COVID-19 outbreak. The State had recorded 37 positive cases till Tuesday.

He also presented a cheque of ₹11 crore to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra for the construction of the temple.

As per a video clip shared by a government spokesperson, Mr. Adityanath can be seen chanting mantras in front of the idol along with a group of priests.

While sharing pictures of the ritual on Twitter, Mr. Adityanath said “the first phase of the construction of a grand Ram Mandir concluded today, maryada purshottam (the most dignified man) lord Ram has moved from from a tarpaulin tent to a new seat.”

The idol of ‘Ram Lalla’ was shifted to a temporary structure near the Manas Bhawan.

