U.P. accepts Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of 1,000 buses to transport migrant workers

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday accepted Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s offer of 1,000 buses to transport stranded migrant workers to their homes in the State.

In an order signed by Awanish Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, the government communicated to Ms Vadra’s personal secretary that her proposal had been accepted.

Also read: 25 migrant workers die in Uttar Pradesh road accident

Mr. Awasthi sought the names and other details of drivers for the 1,000 buses.

The government’s decision came two days after Ms Vadra had written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath requesting him to allow the Congress to run 500 buses each from the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad and the Noida border to transport migrant workers to their native places.

“All costs will be borne by the All India Congress Committee,” she wrote.

However, the government maintained silence and did not give her the required permission even as 500 buses from Bharatpur and Alwar in Rajasthan reached the Bahaj-Goverdhan border of the two States near Mathura.

Following this, on Sunday, Ms. Vadra issued a video statement appealing to Mr. Adityanath to grant permission to the buses deployed by the Congress. “This is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border,” she said.