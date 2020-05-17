National

Coronavirus lockdown | Priyanka urges U.P. CM to allow Congress ferry migrants back home

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra made the appeal in a video message posted on Twitter

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on May 17 urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to allow the party ferry migrant labourers back home in buses arranged by it and kept ready at the State border.

She made the appeal in a video message posted on Twitter, a day after 24 migrant workers were killed and 36 injured when a trailer rammed into a stationary truck, both carrying passengers, on a highway near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

“Respected Chief Minister, I am requesting you, this is not the time for politics. Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of labourers and migrants are walking towards their homes without food or water and after fighting all troubles. Let us help them. Give permission to our buses,” she said.

In another tweet, she said, “Our buses are standing at the border. Thousands of nation-builders workers and migrants are walking in the sun. Give permission Yogi Adityanath ji. Let us help our brothers and sisters.”

She also put out a video of the buses standing at Uttar Pradesh border ready for plying.

The Congress has been for quite some time seeking permission to ply their buses to transport migrant labourers to their homes.

 

